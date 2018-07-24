Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank on Tuesday posted a 1.3 billion Swiss franc ($1.31 billion) net profit for the second quarter of 2018, beating analyst expectations, as it said global economic growth prospects provided a supportive backdrop to markets.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate company is seen reporting that first half net income rose 12 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cembra Money Bank said net profit rose 12 percent to 77.7 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018. It also raised its expectations for earnings per share for 2018.

* Dufry said it was expanding its footprint in Australia by signing a new contract at Perth Airport.

* Idorsia reports second-quarter results.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it was selected by Malaysia’s Petronas as its end-to-end logistics partner.

* Mikron Group said its business performance improved in the first half of 2018 and it now expects an increase in sales of around 25 percent for the first six months of 2018 .