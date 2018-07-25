Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

LONZA

The Swiss drug ingredients maker upgraded its 2018 growth target as its Capsugel acquisition exceeds expectations and on “buoyant demand” from pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

EFG International

The Swiss private bank is due to report its half year figures. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net profit of 77.2 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said orders in the United States had increased by 15 percent during the second quarter, showing it had not been hit by sanctions placed on its former owner. It also reported an increase in its net profit to 64.3 million francs for the first half of the year.

* Bucher Industries reported a half year operating profit of 142 million Swiss francs.

* Bobst Group said its net profit decloined to 24.9 million Swiss francs from 27.7 million francs a year earlier.

* Dormakaba said it has agreed to sell its 40 percent shareholding in ISEO to the Facchinetti family, who already owns the remaining 60 percent in the company, for an undisclosed sum.

* Gurit Holding said that Martin Bisgang, a Swiss investor, has increased his holding in the company to 66,000 shares, equivalent to 10 percent of the voting rights.

* Meyer Burger Technology said it has won another contradct for its SWCT technology with an important international solar module manufacturer in Southeast Asia.