Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 9,966 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker lifted its full-year sales outlook after revenue in the first half rose 18 percent, helped by newer drugs including multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq. Its CEO also said he was committed to the $4.3 billion Spark Therapeutics takeover, and expects it to close in 2019.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would cut prices on virtually all branded prescription drugs sold to Medicare and other government programmes, according to two industry sources who had discussions with the White House. Roche is among the companies with substantial exposure to Medicare.

ABB

The drive-to-robots maker reported a drastic fall in second-quarter profit as the Swiss engineering company was hit by a slowdown in the automotive sector and took a charge for ditching its solar inverters business earlier this month.

Additionally, ABB has begun a review of its Integrated Direct Current Power business, the latest stage of the engineering company’s overhaul to tackle years of underperformance.

CLARIANT

The Swiss specialty chemicals maker on Thursday posted a first-half loss, booked charges linked to a European probe and retreated from a planned venture with Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE a day after saying its CEO quit. Its shares were seen falling.

SIKA

The construction chemicals maker forecast an increase in sales to more than 8 billion Swiss francs along with double-digit operating profit (EBIT) growth this year after its EBIT rose 8.3% to 481.7 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank and asset manager posted a 1% net profit decline in the first half of the year as assets under management rose to 186 billion Swiss francs ($188.85 billion).

COMPANY NEWS:

* Leonteq said H1 profit fell to 30.2 million francs

* Inficton reported Q2 operating income of $15.8 million

* Emmi said it bought Pasticceria Quadrifoglio in Italy

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said H1 net profit rose to 100.5 mln Sfr

* Mikron said H1 EBIT rose to 7.5 mln Sfr

* Autoneum said H1 revenue stagnated at 1.2 billion Sfr

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)