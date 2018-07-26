Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 9,096 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The food giant said it expects an improvement in sales and profitability in the second half of 2018 as it seeks to assuage activist shareholder Third Point, with its infant formula business helping second-quarter results.

ROCHE

* The Swiss drugmaker Roche lifted its 2018 outlook on Thursay for the second time this year, after first-half sales and profit easily beat analyst expectations on the strength of newer drugs including multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus.

* Genentech unveiled positive phase II results for the first-ever eye implant to achieve sustained delivery of a biologic medicine to treat people with wet age-related macular degeneration.

SIKA

The Swiss building materials company reported a better-than-expected profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, the first set of results since it settled its long-running feud with Saint-Gobain.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said it is selling its remaining interest in Beeline, resulting in a gain of about 110 million euros.

* Autoneum said it generated a net profit of 60.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018, in line with the year-ago period.

* Banque Profil de Gestion SA said its net profit dropped more than 60 percent to 329,940 Swiss francs in the first half of 2018.

* EFG International said it was launching a share buyback programme of up to 6 million of its own registered shares.

* GKB said it generated a profit of 99.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018.

* Basler Kantonalbank reported first half interest income rose 0.8 pct to 93.1 million francs and says earnings are expected to be similar in the second half.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals first-half revenue rises 15 percent to 36.7 million euros.