Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,888 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Food giant Nestle said strong demand for its products in the United States and Brazil helped the KitKat chocolate bar maker accelerate sales growth during the first six months of 2019. Organic sales, which strip out currency swings and acquisitions and disposals, matched analyst expectations for 3.6% growth, an improvement over 2.8% in the year-ago period.

BANKS

Switzerland’s highest court is set to rule in an oral decision in Lausanne on Friday whether Swiss tax authorities should hand over historical data on UBS’ French clients to their foreign counterparts, potentially opening the door to fresh financial claims against Switzerland’s banks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Forbo Holding said its operating profit in the first half-year grew by 2%.

*CFT said it reached a consolidated revenue of 234 million Swiss francs in the second quarter.

*APG SGA said its Swiss advertising revenues climbed by 5.4% in the first half of the year.

*Asmallworld AG on Thursday said it expected a 40% revenue increase in the first half-year and confirmed its full-year revenue guidance.

* Zehnder Holding saw half-year sales rise 8% to 313.6 million euros ($349.51 million) as net profit jumped 25% to 13.2 million euros.

* Bellevue Group increased H1 net profit 23% to 14.2 million Swiss francs.

* Crealogix has appointed Daniel Bader its new CFO.

* DKSH Holding is working with e-commerce firm Tokopedia to distribute consumer goods in Indonesia. ($1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)