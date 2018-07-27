Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

ZURICH, July 27(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on July 27

UBS

The biggest Swiss bank is cutting jobs in its wealth management unit, Bloomberg reported.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s largest cement maker is due to report its half year earnings at 0500 GMT, with sales during the second quarter forecast to rise 4.7 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank is due to report its half year figures at 0500 GMT, with net profit forecast to be 19.5 percent higher.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said first half consolidated revenue rose to 459.8 million francs, from 411.4 million in the year earlier period.

* Forbo Holding said group profit in the first half from continuing operations rose 8.9 percent to 58.7 million francs.