Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

ZURICH, July 27(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent down at 9,135 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The French-Swiss cement giant reported a 43 percent drop in profit during the first half of 2018, as the world’s largest cement took 300 million Swiss francs ($301.81 million) in restructuring costs from its overhaul under Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank raised its mid-term profit target on Friday, as assets under management at the end of the first half of 2018 rose to a record 168.6 billion francs ($169.62 billion) and it sees a lift from its acquisition in May of Notenstein La Roche.

UBS

The biggest Swiss bank is cutting jobs in its wealth management unit, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said first half consolidated revenue rose to 459.8 million francs, from 411.4 million in the year earlier period.

* Forbo Holding said group profit in the first half from continuing operations rose 8.9 percent to 58.7 million francs.

* Sika is buying a foam systems maker with 40 million Swiss francs in annual sales.

* Zehnder said H1 net profit rose to 10.6 million Swiss francs, from 1.6 million.

* Bellevue Group said first half net profit rose 17 percent to 11.5 million Swiss francs.

* CEVA Logistics said revenue in the first half rose 7.3 percent to $1.8 billion, while it confirmed its midterm targets.

* Starrag Group said first half net income fell by about a third to 4.3 million francs, though it expects higher second half sales.

* Advertising company APA SPG said net income slipped to 22.7 million francs, down from 25.2 million a year ago.

* Wisekey said it extended a partnership.

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)