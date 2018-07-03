Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

GATEGROUP/HNA

Gategroup said Singapore state investor Temasek and RRJ Capital have joined its owner HNA Group as investors in the Swiss-based airline caterer.

For more news, click on

ROCHE

The drug maker said it has commenced a cash offer for all the outstanding shares in Foundation Medicine at a price of US$ 137.00 per share.

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis’s rating has been downgraded by Moody’s to A1 with a stable outlook.

* Vontobel said it has completed the acquisition of Notenstein La Roche Privatbank, a deal which was announced in May.

* Emmi said it has increased its stake in Dutch goat and sheep’s milk product trader AVH to 90 percent from 75 percent previously.

* Burkhalter Group aid it will buy electrical engineering company Fliri & Conrad Electro, based in the Swiss canton of Grisons.

* Novartis’s Sandoz business will pay Adamis Pharmaceuticals 50 percent of the net profit from net sales of Symjepi, following a deal between the two companies, Adamis said.

* Implenia said it has sold a development in Zurich Altstetten to Swiss Prime Site.

* Baloise said it has launched a cyber insurance product for small business clients.