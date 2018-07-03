Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
Gategroup said Singapore state investor Temasek and RRJ Capital have joined its owner HNA Group as investors in the Swiss-based airline caterer.
The drug maker said it has commenced a cash offer for all the outstanding shares in Foundation Medicine at a price of US$ 137.00 per share.
* Novartis’s rating has been downgraded by Moody’s to A1 with a stable outlook.
* Vontobel said it has completed the acquisition of Notenstein La Roche Privatbank, a deal which was announced in May.
* Emmi said it has increased its stake in Dutch goat and sheep’s milk product trader AVH to 90 percent from 75 percent previously.
* Burkhalter Group aid it will buy electrical engineering company Fliri & Conrad Electro, based in the Swiss canton of Grisons.
* Novartis’s Sandoz business will pay Adamis Pharmaceuticals 50 percent of the net profit from net sales of Symjepi, following a deal between the two companies, Adamis said.
