Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,042 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LOGITECH

Proposes 10% annual increase for FY19 dividend; nominates new chairperson and directors to board

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said its new one-dose flu medicine Xofluza was comparable to its 20-year-old drug Tamiflu in reducing the duration of symptoms of the viral disease, citing a study of the drug in children aged one to 12 years old.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance said Amanda Blanc, chief executive of zone EMEA and bank distribution and a member of the group’s executive committee, tendered her resignation.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG - Roland Friederich, CFO since 2016, to succeed Iosif Bakaleynik as CEO; Friederich will take over position of CEO as of 15 July 2019 assuming operational responsibility of a dual mandate as CEO/CFO

* Gurit Holding AG: secures two-year kit supply contract; expected to deliver net sales of CHF 175-200 million over contract period

* Ascom Holding AG - wins contract in enterprise for power plant in Germany worth around CHF 1 mln

* Airopack Technology Group AG - de-listing of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange approved with last day of trading being 31 October 2019

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NESTLE SA: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 115 FROM SFR 102

ABB LTD: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 20 FROM SFR 21

SWATCH GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO SFR 380 FROM SFR 350

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)