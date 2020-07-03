Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 10,185 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, the government said.
The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, a daily global record, as infections rose in a majority of states.
* Nestlé said its Canadian division is selling its Pure Life bottled water business.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA approved Byfavotm for the sedation for certain procedures.
* Stadler Rail is to deliver four additional vehicles to Hungarian Railways.
* Implenia will be working jointly with BAM Swiss AG / BAM Deutschland AG as contractor for a new hospital building for Kantonsspital Aargau, Implenia said, adding the work contract of up to 560 million Swiss francs remained unchanged from an earlier announcement in January.
* Interroll said it received a major order from the U.S.
* SFS reported here a drop in sales of 11% due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Partners Group Holding: Berenberg raises target price to CHF 545 from CHF 445
LafargeHolcim: MORGAN STANLEY raises target price to CHF 54 from CHF 50
Landis+Gyr Group: Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight; raises target price to CHF 61 from CHF 59
No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)