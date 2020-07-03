Switzerland Market Report
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 10,185 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, the government said.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, a daily global record, as infections rose in a majority of states.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestlé said its Canadian division is selling its Pure Life bottled water business.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA approved Byfavotm for the sedation for certain procedures.

* Stadler Rail is to deliver four additional vehicles to Hungarian Railways.

* Implenia will be working jointly with BAM Swiss AG / BAM Deutschland AG as contractor for a new hospital building for Kantonsspital Aargau, Implenia said, adding the work contract of up to 560 million Swiss francs remained unchanged from an earlier announcement in January.

* Interroll said it received a major order from the U.S.

* SFS reported here a drop in sales of 11% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Partners Group Holding: Berenberg raises target price to CHF 545 from CHF 445

LafargeHolcim: MORGAN STANLEY raises target price to CHF 54 from CHF 50

Landis+Gyr Group: Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight; raises target price to CHF 61 from CHF 59

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

