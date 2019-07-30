Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ABB

Sandvik Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Rosengren has emerged as the front-runner for the top job at the engineering company, Bloomberg reported.

UBS

The bank has reached a provisional deal with Italian prosecutors to pay 3 million euros to settle a money-laundering investigation, two sources said, in a move to end one of its biggest legal headaches in Europe.

Additionally, UBS has hired a new deputy head of its chief investment office in the Americas, according to an internal memo.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries reported a group profit of 122 million Swiss francs for the first half of the year.

* Meyer Burger Technology AG said it was informed by Sentis Capital PCC, the investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Petr Kondrashev, that several shareholders with participation of Sentis have formed a group under terms of a shareholders’ agreement to coordinate their interests. The shareholder group holds 10.425% of voting rights through shares and derivatives.

* Kardex said net profit rose 18.8% to 20.2 million euro in the first half of the year.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DKSH HOLDING AG: Credit Suisse cuts target price to sfr 50 from sfr 57

ECONOMY

Swiss July KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 93.0 points. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)