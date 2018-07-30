Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening -0.5 percent lower at 9,129 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday. SWATCH GROUP

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group is quitting the annual Baselworld watch and jewellery trade fair, calling time on an event that has been a fixture of the luxury industry calendar for a century.

For more, click on OC OERLIKON

OC Oerlikon on Monday said it had agreed to sell its drives unit to U.S engineering company maker Dana - a 600 million Swiss franc ($603.14 million) deal triggered after the Swiss company shelved a planned listing of the business.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ceva announced the pricing of its 300 mln euro notes offering. The company also completed phase one of a logistic project for Rolls-Royce.

* LafargeHolcim - the world’s largest cement maker is turning its attention to small acquisitions, Chief Executive Jan Jensich told Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday. The company has already bought three small companies this year and will maintain the pace for the rest of 2018.

* EFG International said it has appointed Tho Gea Hong as CEO of EFG’s Singapore branch, subject to regulatory approval, and Ivan Ferraroni as Head of Global Markets Asia.

* ALSO said it was filling the position of Senior Vice President E-Commerce with Philipp Koch effective immediately.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT

* Switzerland’s leading KOF economic barometer is due to be published at 0700 GMT. ($1 = 0.9948 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)