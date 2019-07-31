Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim more than doubled net profit during the first half of 2018, the world’s largest cement maker said on Wednesday, and confirmed its full year outlook.

SWISS RE

The reinsurer on Wednesday posted a 5.3% fall in net profit in the first half of the year from a year earlier, with earnings damped by claims from natural catastrophes and claims related to the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

CREDIT SUISSE

The No. 2 Swiss bank on Wednesday posted its highest quarterly earnings in four years, confirming its 2019 profitability target after second-quarter earnings jumped 45%.

ROCHE

Roche and Spark Therapeutics announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews in the United States and Britain continue.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Medacta on Tuesday said it was entering the U.S. and Australian sports medicine markets with a lineup of surgical solutions.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 14.50 from 14.20 Swiss francs.

TRANSOCEAN: Credit Suisse cuts target price to $10 from $13. Evercore ISI cuts price target to $11 from $12. RBC cuts price target to $17 from $20. Jefferies cuts price target to $7.50 from $8.

DUFRY AG: Citigroup raises price target to 95 from 8 Swiss francs.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV: Jefferies cuts target price to 150 from 165 Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)