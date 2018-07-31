FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening little changed at 9,166 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse more than doubled its second-quarter net profit as it registered gains from its three-year overhaul.

For more click on

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank reported a 11.96 billion Swiss franc ($12.12 billion) profit during its second quarter as gains from its massive dollar investments outweighed losses on its euro-denominated holdings.

GAM HOLDING

The Swiss group said it had suspended investment director Tim Haywood following an internal investigation.

H1 IFRS net profit declined 62% to CHF 25.4 million

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech International SA: Logitech beats expectations with sales up 15% and raises outlook

* Novartis AG: says European Commission approved Aimovig (erenumab) for prevention of migraine in adults experiencing four or more migraine days per month

* Swisscom AG: Fastweb acquires 5G spectrum and fixed wireless branch from Tiscali; value of the deal will be approximately 150 million euro

* Transocean Ltd: Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04 excluding items

* MCH Group AG: confirms termination of contract for participation in Baselworld 2019 by Swatch Group; nevertheless this development does not jeopardise Baselworld 2019

* LEM Holding SA: Q1 sales reached CHF 88.0 million, an increase of 16.0% (chf 75.9 million); Q1 net profit for period rose by 1.8% to chf 13.5 million (chf 13.3 million)

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
