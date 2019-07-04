Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aluflexpack said the greenshoe option had been fully exercised and the stabilization period would terminate early.

* Barry Callebaut said WDP will develop a new home base for the chocolate maker’s global distribution centre in Lokeren, Belgium. WDP projects an investment of around 100 million euros ($112.82 million).

* Ceva Logistics announced a two-year extension to its contract with Dubai-headquartered Shelf Drilling through to March 2021.

* New Value said its board decided to adjust the valuation of Sensimed SA due to uncertainty of the current financing round and an expected lower valuation of Sensimed due to the time pressure to secure the needed funds.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 14.5 FROM SFR 15

* SIKA AG SIKA.S: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 192 FROM SFR 166

ECONOMY

* Consumer price index for June due at 0630 GMT. Unadjusted inflation seen at 0.5% year-on-year. ($1 = 0.8864 euros)