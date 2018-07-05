FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,660 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS-EU TIES

Switzerland said on Wednesday it had put further talks on a new treaty governing relations with the European Union, including sensitive labour market rules, on hold until after the summer break.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank has completed its acquisition of Vienna-based private bank Semper Constantia. Semper Constantia’s previous two main shareholders received 1.85 million shares in LLB, or a roughly 6 percent stake, as part of the purchase price, the Liechtenstein-based bank said on Wednesday.

* Crealogix has taken over a remaining 80 percent of shares in ELAXY Business Solution Services from Fiducia & GAD, it said

* VAT is releasing half-year results early on August 2, it said. [nFWN1U009O

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer prices for June due at 0715GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
