Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2019 / 4:51 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

2 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,074 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zug Estates Holding AG: CEO Tobias Achermann to leave Zug Estates as of 2020 general meeting

* Froneri said it had agreed to acquire Noga ice creams, a Nestlé unit.

* Cembra Money Bank AG said it placed an tier 1 bond of CHF 150 million at an interest rate of 2.5%. It also placed 4% of the share capital and a CHF 250 million convertible bond.

* Swiss logistics company Kuehne + Nagel said it signed an agreement with Vienna Airport on pharma freight handling.

* Aventron AG: Aventron achieves financial close on 50 MW subsidy free solar plant in Spain; signed financing agreements for 50 MW Bargas solar plant and initiates construction phase on 95 hectare project near Toledo; after expected nine month construction period, project will start to deliver 90 GWH of clean energy per annum to grid.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below