Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,714 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim said on Thursday it had secured a 500 million pound ($661 million) pavement contract with Highways England over the next four years, its second major highway contract in the United Kingdom this year.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank has agreed to pay about $77 million to settle U.S. bribery probes into its awarding of jobs to family and friends of Chinese and other government officials in the Asia-Pacific region, to win lucrative investment banking business.

ObsEva

The Switzerland-based drug development company plans a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich, it said on Friday, with the shares due to begin trading on July 13 as the company seeks to gain more notice from European investors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it has won a share of a contract worth around 200 million Swiss francs ($201.39 million)to build a motorway enclosure in Zurich Schwamendingen. The company’s share is worth around 55 million francs.