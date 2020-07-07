Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 10,226 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reviewing a report that suggested its advice on the novel coronavirus needs updating, after some scientists told the New York Times there was evidence the virus could be spread by tiny particles in the air.

More than a third of the world’s countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO said on Monday.

GAM HOLDING

GAM Investments’ head of sales and distribution, Tim Rainsford, is leaving the asset management group amid a management revamp, GAM said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS:

* Molecular Partners: The biotech group said it had completed a share placement of 5.5 million shares at 14.50 Swiss francs per share via an accelerated bookbuilding process. The shares are to be issued from existing authorised share capital under an exclusion of existing shareholders’ pre-emptive rights. It said it would use the proceeds to fund research and development spending and for general corporate purposes.

* Novartis AG: receives EC approval for Enerzair Breezhaler, including first digital companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed alongside a treatment for uncontrolled asthma in EU

* Von Roll Holding AG: reinforces its presence in India and receives a major order from the wind industry

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon: First Oerlikon nonwoven meltblown technology plant sold to Australia; Australian production of medical masks to commence from April 2021 with Oerlikon nonwoven meltblown technology

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG: BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 275 FROM CHF 215

GEBERIT AG: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 454 FROM CHF 446

OBSEVA SA: JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT, CUTS TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $18

UBS GROUP AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 14.00 FROM CHF 13.50

SWISS RE AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 96 FROM CHF 98

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: JPMORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 48 FROM CHF 45

ECONOMY

Swiss June forex reserves due at about 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)