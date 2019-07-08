Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Philipp Rickenbacher was named the new chief executive officer, the Swiss private bank said on Monday. He will take up his position from Sept. 1.

SWISSCOM

Chairman Hansueli Loosli would welcome a strong competitor in the Swiss telecoms market, he told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, as one of its rivals edges closer to a big merger.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Edisun Power Europe has signed a contract for a 23MW photovoltaic project in Portugal.

* Baloise said a property fund was increasing capital by 200 million Swiss francs

* Wisekey said it was launching a share buyback

* Orascom Development sold a stake in the Oberoi Zahra boat

* Hochdorf examining strategic options, negotiating financing with credit partners

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* NESTLE SA: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 88 FROM SFR 84

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 6200 FROM SFR 560

ECONOMY

* Swiss foreign exchange reserves due to be announced at around 0700 GMT.