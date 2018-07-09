Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,730 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss industrial group on Monday put its drives unit share offering on hold, blaming adverse equity market conditions.

For more news, click on

LONZA

The chemicals company said it was restating its half year 2017 financial figures to take into account its adoption of new accounting standards this year.

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceutical said the group would tenaciously defend and enforce its patent rights on Uceris after the FDA approved Teva’s generic version of the drug.

* Ceva Logistics said it was refinancing the majority of its existing debt to take advantage of lower interst rates and generate cash for its strategy.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate stayed at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in June, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposit data at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)