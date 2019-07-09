Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ABB

The Swiss engineering company will take a $430 million charge after quitting the solar inverter business and giving the business to Italy’s FIMER SpA, the company said on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS: The Swiss Federal Court will rule on July 26 in a case pitting the Swiss bank against the Swiss tax administration. The Swiss Federal Administrative Court ruled last year that UBS didn’t have to turn over client data to France following a request from Paris for the identities of thousands of people suspected of dodging taxes.

* UBS: Matthew Grounds, the head of UBS in Australia, has decided to depart the Swiss bank at the end of the year after 25 years at the firm, a spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

* Adecco Group said it completed its share capital reduction.

* Addex Therapeutics said an Addex-Led Consortium received a 4.85 Million euro Eurostars grant to develop a novel allosteric modulator to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

* Kuros Biosciences said it signed an agreement with Surgical Specialties on distribution of MagnetOs in Australia and New Zealand.

* Roche said a new analysis of data from its hemophilia A medicine Hemlibra supports its safety and efficacy, in patients with and without resistance to the disease

* VP Bank said Paul H. Arni had been named as new CEO.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Swiss Re AG: RBC cuts price target to Sfr 104

* Adecco Group AG: Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “buy”

ECONOMY

* Swiss June unemployment data due at 0545 GMT. Unadjusted rate seen at 2.2%, adjusted rate seen at 2.4% (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)