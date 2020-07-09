Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

ROCHE

The European Commission has struck deals with drugmakers Roche and Merck KGaA to secure supplies of experimental treatments for COVID-19, a Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday. The deals cover Roche’s arthritis drug RoActemra and Merck’s multiple sclerosis drug Rebif - both seen as potential COVID-19 therapies - and will secure supplies for any of the 27 European Union member states wanting to buy them, the source said.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Third-quarter results due.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dormakaba appoints Sabrina Soussan as CEO effective April 1, 2021.

* Bell Food Group AG increases its stake in Mosa Meat, the world’s leading company for cultured beef, with the additional goal of having the product admitted to market in Europe by 2022.

* Mindbody Inc’s co-founder Rick Stollmeyer is transitioning from CEO to executive chair, with Josh McCarter assuming the CEO position.

* Private Equity Holding AG said that as of June 30, the net asset value per share stood at 82.16 euros (CHF 87.52), an increase of 0.5% in euros since May 31.

* Cilag Holding has announced a proposed offering of up to about 11.8 million shares in Idorsia.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SENSIRION HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 31 FROM CHF 26

* KLINGELNBERG AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 28 FROM CHF 30

* FORBO HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 1590 FROM CHF 1580

* GEORG FISCHER AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 920 FROM CHF 900

* DAETWYLER HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 210 FROM CHF 172

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: JP MORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 11.8 FROM CHF 11

ECONOMY

No major economic data due.