June 1, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Eastern Property Holdings Ltd: during Q1 EPH rental properties generated $18.17 million of net rental income

* Highlight Event and Entertainment Ltd: consolidated sales climbed to CHF 137.9 million in reporting year; consolidated net profit amounted to CHF 9.5 million compared with prior year at -3.0 million.

* Kuros Biosciences AG: to propose appointment of new board members at AGM; will propose appointment of CEP Joost de Bruijn, as well as three new independent non-executive directors

ECONOMY

PMI data for May due at 0730 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

