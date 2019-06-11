Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Peter Voser resigned from the board to focus on his expanded duties at ABB. Additionally, Roche named a new diagnostics head, as well as a new head of group communications.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Roche Holding’s combo lymphoma treatment for previously treated patients, the company said.

Separately, Roche’s $4.3 billion takeover of U.S. gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics has been pushed back again, possibly beyond the first half, as regulators continue to scrutinize the deal for its effect on competition.

UBS

The lender has appointed Regis Turrini, the former CEO of French state holding company APE, as head of its French investment banking business, according to an internal UBS note.

GAM HOLDING

The asset manager said it has hired Alison Wallis to drive its institutional business in Australia.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said it is expanding its offering for independent asset managers

* Molecular Partners’ chief scientific officer Pamela Trail is leaving the post after just a year

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted the NDA filing of Remimazolam for review.

* DKSH said it had partnered with China's Shanghai Institute of Technology to open a joint food application innovation centre. bit.ly/2ZgHsP6

* LafargeHolcim said it would issue 19.3 million new shares as its scrip dividend who chose to take their dividends to shareholders. The new stock was issued at a conversion ratio of one new share for every 22.545 existing LafargeHolcim share held by investors, the company said.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled