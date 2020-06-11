Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

The U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian shares eased after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Fed stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to safeguard recovery.

INSURANCE

Generali is exploring strategic options for its Swiss insurance operations, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/30s9xH7.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Nestlé said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in U.S. supplements maker Vital Proteins.

Implenia and Ina Invest announced the results of a rights offering by Ina Invest. Around 3 million new shares corresponding to 59% of the maximum number of new shares offered were exercised.

Straumann said it raised 200 million Swiss francs through the placement of a new five-year bond.

Realstone Swiss Property said bit.ly/3heaF6Z it is planning a capital increase by around 54 million Swiss francs to boost growth of its real estate portfolio.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled