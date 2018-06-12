Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,643 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SIKA

Sika shareholders on Monday voted for a simplified share structure and abolished the dual-share scheme which had made the construction chemicals maker vulnerable to a hostile takeover battle with France’s Saint-Gobain.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Landis&Gyr Group AG: says was informed on June 8 by Kirkbi AG that they hold 10.52% of voting rights and of registered share capital of Landis+Gyr

* Interroll Holding AG: large order for modular conveyor platform from Korea

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Raxone was granted orphan drug designation for LHON in South Korea

* Regenxbio Inc: receives $100 million accelerated license payment due to acquisition of Avexis by Novartis

* Kuros Biosciences announces start of of randomized controlled trial of Magnetos in spinal fusion

* Kudelski has opened a new office in Zurich to extend its cybersecurity services to Germany and Austria. It will be covering both markets as well as Switzerland with a newly expanded team.

* Private Equity Holding’s Bernhard Schuermann will not stand for re-election at the group’s AGM on July 12, Private Equity said.

* Flughafen Zuerich handled 2.7 million passengers in May, an 8.4 percent increase year-on-year.

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)