Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,800 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

RICHEMONT

A senior executive at Richemont has bought 245.8 million Swiss francs worth of shares in the luxury goods group since May 22, filings show.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Thomas Schmidheiny, a major shareholder in LafargeHolcim, said he cut his stake in the cement maker to 7.2% from 10.9% to diversify his investment portfolio.

ABB

The engineering group has appointed industrial and software specialist Maryrose Sylvester as the new head of its U.S. business, replacing company veteran Greg Scheu, who is due to retire.

ROCHE

FDA grants priority review to Genentech’s Rituxan (rituximab) in children with two rare blood vessel disorders

NOVARTIS:

Cosentyx first to show efficacy in all key manifestations of psoriatic arthritis

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS SA: acquires I2I Infinity Ltd, the leading provider of electronic certificates of origin in the UK

* Interroll Holding said it had received a large follow-up order from South Korea.

* Tamedia announced CEO Christoph Tonini will step down next year and said the company will be decentralised by establishing four sub-groups.

* Zurich Insurance said it successfully placed 500 million euros of senior unsecured notes.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)