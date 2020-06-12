Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7% lower at 9,757 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Asian shares fell sharply after Wall Street and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

RICHEMONT

Human resources director Sophie Guieysse is leaving, the Swiss luxury goods group said, without giving a reason for the departure.

NESTLE

Nestle is exploring a potential sale of part of its North American water business, including the Pure Life brand, it said, as the food giant shifts focus to better performing brands.

IMPLENIA

Real estate development arm Ina Invest makes its stock market debut after a spinoff. Final offer price set at 22.42 francs per share

ARYZTA

An activist shareholder group led by Veraison said it regrets “delaying tactics” by the board of directors of Aryzta in relation to the extraordinary general meeting.

“The shareholders’ group therefore calls on the board of directors not to abuse the transitional period until the extraordinary general meeting and not to harm shareholders’ rights. Any measures to dilute shareholders’ rights, transactions with relevant assets at an inappropriate time, or changes in the strategic direction of Aryzta risk being deliberately made under a potential conflict of interest,” it says in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zuerich said passenger numbers fell 98.4% in May and it was not yet possible to provide guidance for traffic volumes for this year.

* Stadler Rail AG: gets swiss train order worth 172.9 million francs

* Senioresidenz AG: capital increase completed; proceeds of around CHF 33 million

* HBM Healthcare Investments said Novo Nordisk had agreed to buy Corvidia Therapeutics for an initial $725 million, but total payments could be $2.1 billion depending on certain milestones.

* Valora said the effects of the coronavirus crisis are still having a major impact on revenues, although there are “slightly positive tendencies.”

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: announces United Arab Emirates regulatory approval of GI Genius

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BARRY CALLEBAUT - Credit Suisse cuts target price to 2,075 SFr

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled