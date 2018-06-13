Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.13 percent higher at 8,652 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank will get $385 million from its bankruptcy claim against Lehman Brothers Holdings, Credit Suisse said on Wednesday, less than the $1.2 billion it sought from the failed U.S. investment bank for terminated derivatives transactions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cicor Technologies said it is seeing a positive business trend and expects net profit in the first half of 2018 to be significantly higher than in the year-ago period.

* Comet Group said Chief Operating Officer Thomas Polzer is leaving the company amid a re-organisation.

* HBM Healthcare Investments plans to pay out 7 francs per share for 2017/18, with 5.50 coming from existing capital reserves and 1.50 as a par value repayment, both of which are withholding-tax exempt. The matter will be up for a vote at the June 25 AGM.

* Meyer Burger said it rejects a reproach by the SIX Swiss Exchange over how it applied Swiss GAAP accounting rules in the financial statements for 2016 and the first half of 2017, adding it is convinced it followed the rules.

* Novartis said it will present 26 accepted abstracts reinforcing the roles of Cosentyx (secukinumab) and IL-17A, cornerstone cytokine in the development of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) at the EULAR 2018 congress in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from June 13-16.

* Richemont said it held 98.394 percent of YNAP’s ordinary share capital at the end of the sell-out period.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for the first quarter at 0715 GMT

* Swiss producer/import prices for May at 0715 GMT