Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,855 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE AND UBS

Switzerland’s biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, have improved their capital positions but must strengthen their crisis planning, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday, citing conclusions of financial watchdog FINMA.

ASMALLWORLD AG

Switzerland’s Six Exchange Regulation has opened an investigation into Asmallworld AG for a possible violation of provisions regarding the disclosure of management transactions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said a phase III study on Mabthera/Rituxan met its primary endpoint, showing better results than standard care in achieving sustained remission in patients with pemphigus vulgaris

*Also Holding AG said it had received approval unconditional consent from the EU Commission to acquire the largest eastern European IT distributor, creating essential conditions for its complete takeover of ABC Data S.A.’s business operations.

*Orascom Development Holding said its unit Orascom Development Egypt signed a CHF 228.1 million debt rescheduling package with Egyptian banks.

*Stadler Rail said it won a contract fort 16 of its FLIRTS trains from a regional German transport network.

*Bellevue Group said it has acquired Adbodmer AG and Adbodmer’s managing partner Jan Kollros will join Bellevue Group’s executive board.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment due at 0730 GMT. The SNB is expected to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged and foreseeably until at least 2021. Poll:

* The Swiss government upped its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.2% on Thursday but warned of risks to the global economy including the trade dispute between the United States and China, uncertainty over Brexit and Italy’s financial situation.

* Swiss producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT