Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,611 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ

Switzerland’s financial market supervisor FINMA found serious breaches at Raiffeisen Switzerland in a probe related to fraud allegations against former Chief Executive Pierin Vincenz.

ROCHE

New data has found Roche’s OCREVUS may delay the need for a wheelchair by seven years for people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, Roche said.

FDA approves Avastin (bevacizumab) plus chemotherapy as a treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer following initial surgery

VONTOBEL

Vontobel placed a CHF 450 million Additional Tier-1 Bond with a coupon of 2.625 percent. The issue price is 100 percent. The bond has a provisional Baa3 rating from Moody’s. Proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Notenstein La Roche private bank and for other general business purposes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BFW Liegenschaften has appointed Beat Frischknecht as CEO.

* Panalpina is acquiring Argentine air freight market leader Newport Cargo to help expand its transport network for perishable goods.

* Orior on Wednesday confirmed its 2020 strategy