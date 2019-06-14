Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent hiher at 9,872 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

U.S. drugmaker Amgen won the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for its Kanjinti breast cancer drug, a biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin, the regulator said on Thursday.

SWISS RE

It confirmed it wants to float its $4.5 billion UK life assurance business ReAssure, and expects to complete a listing on the London Stock Exchange in July.

UBS

Haitong International Securities Group 0665.HK has cut all business ties with UBS Group AG after the “Chinese pig” comment by the Swiss bank’s global chief economist, two sources at Haitong told Reuters on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Flughafen Zuerich said it handled 2.7 million passengers in May.

* Straumann said it will not explore a collaboration with Align Technology.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO GROUP - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”

SWATCH GROUP - RBC cuts price target to Sfr 270 from Sfr 280