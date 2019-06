ZURICH/BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

U.S. drugmaker Amgen won the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for its Kanjinti breast cancer drug, a biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin, the regulator said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Flughafen Zuerich said it handled 2.7 million passengers in May.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO GROUP - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”