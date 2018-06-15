Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,708 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss technology group will sell shares of its drive-systems business that makes transmissions for Lamborghini and Ferrari in an initial public offering (IPO) as it focuses on surface-solutions unit and textile machinery, the company said on Friday.

MOLECULAR PARTNERS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Friday that five of eight patients with advanced multiple myeloma in a Phase II study showed an objective response to a combination therapy that includes an investigational drug from the Swiss company.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker’s generics unit Sandoz on Friday touted safety and efficacy of its biosimilar copies of Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade and Amgen’s Enbrel, citing a study it hopes will help convince doctors that switching from the original medicines is a viable alternative for treating autoimmune diseases.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said that human resources head Peter Vogt is retiring, to be replaced by Chris Johnson.

* Calida Holding said it had increased its stake in Lafuma to 87.7 percent.