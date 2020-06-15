Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 15(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases on Monday, adding urgency to efforts to rein in a sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital. Oil fell more than 2% on Monday, extending losses from last week, as new coronavirus infections hit China and the United States.

ROCHE

The drugmaker reported positive phase III results for venclexta/venclyxto combination in acute myeloid leukaemia; study shows combination helped people with most common type of aggressive adult leukaemia live longer versus azacitidine alone

ZUR ROSE

Chief Executive Walter Oberhaensli told Finanz und Wirtschaft paper demand eased in April and May from levels in March when many people stocked up on supplies amid the spread of the new coronavirus. “Now the direction is toward a normal level, but we gained around 10% more new customers at the end of March versus the end of 2019, and long experience shows new customers stay with us as a rule,” he said.

WATCHMAKERS

Family-owned watchmaker Audemars Piguet will slightly miss the 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.05 billion) sales level this year as business contracts 15-25%, boss Francois-Henry Bennahmias tells the NZZ am Sonntag paper. Production is running at around 80% of normal levels as it maintains physical distancing among watchmakers. He calls business in May “surprisingly good and I think June will once again be better”.

CEMBRA MONEY BANK

CEO Robert Oudmayer told Finanz und Wirtschaft its customers are spending significantly more since the middle of May as pandemic restrictions ease, with credit card volumes back to a “good level”. He said demand for consumer and auto loans had also increased since mid-May.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom said it posted a first-quarter loss of 4.2 million Swiss francs

* Tornos Holding said CFO Bruno Edelman is leaving the group

* Sensirion Holding raised its outlook For FY 2020 and confirmed its mid-term growth prospects.

* Native SA said Yury Istomin has acquired a 9.68% ownership interest in the company.

* Roche on Friday announced 2-year risdiplam data from SUNFISH and new data from JEWELFISH in infants, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

* Garrett Motion Inc on Friday said it had reached agreement with senior lenders providing for covenant relief for up to a two-year period through June 30, 2022.

ANALYST RATINGS

LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 49 FROM CHF 48

ECONOMY

Swiss May producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT.

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9507 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)