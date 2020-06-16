Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Asian shares and Wall Street futures rallied as the formal start of the Federal Reserve’s corporate bond buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Beijing banned high-risk people from leaving the Chinese capital and halted some transportation services to stop the spread of a fresh coronavirus outbreak to other cities and provinces.

The origins of a new cluster of coronavirus infections in Beijing are uncertain, World Health Organization officials said, but the claim that it might have been caused by imports or packaging of salmon was not the “primary hypothesis”.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel said it appointed UBS manager Thomas Heinzl to succeed Martin Sieg Castagnola as chief financial officer on July 28, when the bank presents its half-year results.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd. said the selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149), will advance into a Phase 2a proof of concept study in patients with epilepsy.

* Coltene said it noted weaker demand since early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic after net sales and EBIT rose in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period.

* New Value said bit.ly/3ecHGPi its AGM, planned to take place on July 10, will be postponed to a later date.

* Sunrise said it had requested the release of security granted in connection with its Senior Facilities Agreement and its 2018 CHF Senior Secured Notes after Fitch Ratings’ recent upgrade of its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating.

ECONOMY

Swiss government’s economic forecast due at 0545 GMT

ANALYSTS’ RATINGS

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 8 FROM CHF 7

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG: MORGAN STANLEY INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, CHF 30 TARGET PRICE (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)