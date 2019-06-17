Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 9,875 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank filed a lawsuit against the United Kingdom over banker bonus tax payments, the FT reported.

UBS

China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) has decided not to cooperate with UBS for a planned dollar-bond sale, a spokesman at the Chinese infrastructure giant told Reuters on Monday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

SWISSCOM

CEO Urs Schaeppi tells the NZZ am Sonntag paper he expects around 80% of Swiss to have a 5G phone and use 5G applications by 2024. He says Swisscom has already installed over 100 5G antennas in 58 places, although moratoriums on new antennas by communities worried about potential health hazards had made the hunt for new antenna locations difficult

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aluflexpack set the price range for its initial public offering to 20 to 26 Swiss francs per share.

* Novartis said that a new analysis of phase III trials underscores the longterm effectiveness of its drug Cosentyx in treating psoriatic disease.

* Oerlikon said it would partner with MT Aerospace to offer additive manufacturing solutions.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said the Federal Administrative Court upheld the dismissal by FINMA of the appeals of Mengke Cai as well as Kun Shen, Xiang Xu, Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund and Himalaya Asset Management Ltd regarding the non-extension of the deadline to launch a public tender offer and the suspension of voting rights.