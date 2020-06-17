Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 17(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had approved Ilaris injection for treatment of active Still’s disease, including adult-onset Still’s disease.
* Novartis said its Cosentyx drug had received the FDA approval for new indication to treat active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
* Santhera said it completed a capital increase, issuing 870,000 reserve shares
* Achiko announced a $4 million capital increase.
* Blackstone Resources said it had sold exploration interests for 22 million Sfr.
* Metall Zug said a scheduled for spin-off of V-Zug had been less significantly affected by the impact of covid-19 pandemic.
No major economic data scheduled.
