Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 17(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had approved Ilaris injection for treatment of active Still’s disease, including adult-onset Still’s disease.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Cosentyx drug had received the FDA approval for new indication to treat active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

* Santhera said it completed a capital increase, issuing 870,000 reserve shares

* Achiko announced a $4 million capital increase.

* Blackstone Resources said it had sold exploration interests for 22 million Sfr.

* Metall Zug said a scheduled for spin-off of V-Zug had been less significantly affected by the impact of covid-19 pandemic.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.