Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

BANKS

Switzerland plans to return to Uzbekistan roughly 700 million Swiss francs ($702 million) frozen in connection with investigations into money laundering involving the daughter of the former Uzbek president, weekly NZZ am Sonntag said.

RAIFFEISEN

Interim Raiffeisen chairman Pascal Gantenbein aims to permanently head the bank’s administrative board, Tagesanzeiger said on Sunday.

CEO Patrik Gisel sees many advantages in Raiffeisen staying a cooperative bank, Finanz und Wirtschaft quoted him as saying on Sunday.

“I wonder if a Raiffeisen Switzerland AG would be attractive to the capital market at all, as all our cooperative banks, our real strength, would not be included,” Gisel said.

SWISSCOM

The telecoms group will roll out Google’s Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, this year, said weekly NZZ am Sonntag.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mobimo said it has agreed to buy property company Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG in a friendly takeover for 183 million Swiss francs ($183.61 million).

* Cicor Technologies said it has won a major order with with a leading industrial technology supplier.

* Nestle is joining forces with XPO to build a GBP 55 mln logistics hub.

* Idorsia said it has started a phase 3 registration study for its clazosentan drug.

* Peach Property Group said it has placed 60 million Swiss francs in a 1.75 percent hybrid warrant bond.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish details of sight deposit at 0900 GMT.