Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell as spiking coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China crushed hopes of a quick global economic comeback from the pandemic.

A cheap steroid that can help save the lives of patients with severe COVID-19 should be reserved for serious cases in which it has been shown to provide benefits, the World Health Organization said.

ROCHE

Rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia in an Italian study, researchers reported, but the Swiss drugmaker is testing the medicine in another trial against the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Helvetia Holding said it was launching a private placement of up to 3.4 million new shares - equivalent to 3.4% of its share capital - to partly finance its acquisition of Caser.

* Orior confirms its statements from April regarding the impact of the coronavirus crisis: It sees strong growth in retail and lower revenues from food service channels.

* Kudelski’s Nagra division announced that Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC) has selected it to secure its Android TV 4K Ultra HD pay-TV service.

* Romande Energie said bit.ly/2Cil2a1 executive board member Christian Frère will leave the company.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWISSCOM - JP Morgan raises price target to chf 527 from chf 521

ECONOMY

Swiss SNB policy rate decision due at 0730 GMT. Seen unchanged at -0.75%

Swiss May trade balance due at 0600 GMT