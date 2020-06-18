Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell as spiking coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China crushed hopes of a quick global economic comeback from the pandemic.
A cheap steroid that can help save the lives of patients with severe COVID-19 should be reserved for serious cases in which it has been shown to provide benefits, the World Health Organization said.
Rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia in an Italian study, researchers reported, but the Swiss drugmaker is testing the medicine in another trial against the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
* Helvetia Holding said it was launching a private placement of up to 3.4 million new shares - equivalent to 3.4% of its share capital - to partly finance its acquisition of Caser.
* Orior confirms its statements from April regarding the impact of the coronavirus crisis: It sees strong growth in retail and lower revenues from food service channels.
* Kudelski’s Nagra division announced that Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC) has selected it to secure its Android TV 4K Ultra HD pay-TV service.
* Romande Energie said bit.ly/2Cil2a1 executive board member Christian Frère will leave the company.
SWISSCOM - JP Morgan raises price target to chf 527 from chf 521
Swiss SNB policy rate decision due at 0730 GMT. Seen unchanged at -0.75%
Swiss May trade balance due at 0600 GMT
Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk