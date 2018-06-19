Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,481 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker has agreed to pay $137 per share to buy the rest of Foundation Medicine (FMI), a $2.4 billion transaction that values the U.S. genomic profiling group at $5.3 billion, the partners said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuros Biosciences AG: to present promising clinical case studies with Magnetos at spine surgery conference

* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG: placed EUR 150 million offering of notes

* CEVA Logistics AG: appoints Niels Weithe to head up global ecommerce business

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy in place when it gives its latest decision on Thursday, analysts polled by Reuters were unanimous in saying.

The Swiss government kept its upbeat assessment for the country’s economic development over the next two years, but warned that global economic risks have increased. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)