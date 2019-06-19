Company News
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said it would team up with a Hewlett Packard unit to deliver a wireless connectivity solution for industrial clients.

* Clariant said Christian Kohlpaintner, member of the executive committee, decided to resign from his position effective June 30.

* Edisun Power Europe said its board approved a capital increase.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

