Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

CORONAVIRUS

Thirty-seven countries and the World Health Organization appealed for common ownership of vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools to tackle the pandemic, taking aim at patent laws they fear could become a barrier to sharing crucial supplies.

Asian stocks eked out gains as investors’ focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-U.S. relations and the depth of economic damage.

Gilead reported that its antiviral drug remdesivir provided a modest benefit in patients with moderate COVID-19 given a five-day course of the treatment, while those who received the medicine for 10 days in the study did not fare as well.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank will not have a significant hit from its exposure to an ailing oil and gas sector battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman Urs Rohner told SRF. He also said the bank is not trying to delay a FINMA probe in the spying scandal involving a former executive by challenging its choice of an auditor in court.

Additionally, Ecuador in April repaid $1 billion of loans made two years earlier by Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, the Andean country’s economy ministry said.

LONZA

Horseshoe crabs’ icy-blue blood is set to remain the drug industry’s standard for safety tests after a powerful U.S. group ditched a plan to put on an equal footing a synthetic substitute pushed by Swiss biotech Lonza and animal welfare groups.

ROCHE

The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its immunotherapy Tecentriq in combination with its drug Avastin for the most common kind of liver cancer.

NESTLE

The company said it would appeal a Dutch court’s ruling that prohibits the food giant from selling its plant-based burgers in Europe under the “Incredible Burger” name after a challenge from U.S.-based Impossible Foods.

STADLER RAIL

The trainmaker was hit by hackers who have published photos of the company’s documents in the Internet in a bid to blackmail the company out of millions of dollars, Tages-Anzeiger reported.

Also, Stadler’s new Giruno trains have problems with reliability, including doors that do not function properly and software problems, NZZ am Sonntag reported.

JULIUS BAER

Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher told Finanz und Wirtschaft that mistakes that “shouldn’t have happened”, as well as a strong focus on winning new money under the tenure of his predecessor Boris Collardi, led to troubles including cases linked to global soccer group FIFA as well as a bribery scandal in Venezuela that brought intervention from watchdog FINMA. “Our controls did not function everywhere,” Rickenbacher told the newspaper. “We’ve worked for three years on correcting underlying problems for that period. And we’ve already accomplished a lot.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said it completed the purchase of the non-life insurance portfolio from Athora Belgium.

* Burckhardt Compression said bit.ly/2XMYTro it expects more than 650 million Swiss francs in sales and stable profit margins for the fiscal year 2020.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced it has increased its stake in Acacia Pharma to 18.53%.

* Eastern Property Holdings reported bit.ly/2XRIfXK Q1 net rental income of $14 million, down from $19 million a year ago.

* Ems Chemie said bit.ly/2XRedTR it will hold its AGM on Aug 8 without the physical presence of shareholders.

* Givaudan said bit.ly/36OEPZI it completed the acquisition of the cosmetics business of Indena.

* IGEA Pharma said it expected a significant impact on net sales in the second half of 2020, mainly driven by the diversification of its wholesale distribution.

* Leclanche announced a strategic company reorganization along with an industrial partnership agreement with Eneris Group.

* Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx announced the enrollment of first patients with RLF- 100 in a phase 2b/3 clinical trial in patients with Covid-19 associated acute respiratory distress.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its partner ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. completed a long-term, open-label extension study with vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

* Temenos said it signed an exclusive agreement with HCL Technologies to market Temenos’ development platform for non-banking services.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CREDIT SUISSE - Fitch upgrades outlook to “stable”; affirms IDRs at ‘A-‘

TEMENOS - Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to chf 150 from chf 190

SGS SA: Barclays cuts target price to cHF 2500 FROM CHF 2575

ECONOMY

* Swiss April retail sales due at 0630 GMT

* Swiss May manufacturing sector PMI due at 0730 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)