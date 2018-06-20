Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

KLINGELNBERG

The Swiss gear- and machinery maker said on Wednesday it had priced its initial share offering (IPO) at 53 Swiss francs per share, the top of its range, as its family owners sell a big stake and the firm raises about 20 million euros ($23.15 million) for expansion from new stock.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont said it was delisting the ordinary shares of Yoox Net-A-Porter.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it plans to raise its stake in Bank Cler to 100 percent, from about 76 percent now.

* Mikron said business continued to improve to start 2018, with order intake rising sharply from the first half of 2017 leading to the company expecting a boost in sales for the first half of about 25 percent.

* Idorsia said it had launched a Phase III trial of its aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management, a drug it is developing with partner Johnson & Johnson.

* Clariant said it had inaugurated additives production facilities in China.

* Sulzer said it raised 385 million Swiss francs in a dual tranche issuance on Tuesday, saying the move will optimise its financing mix.

* Novartis says U.S. regulators approved new labeling for its drug Cosentyx indicating that it slows progression of joint damage in psoriatic arthritis at week 24.

* Raiffeisen saw its longterm credit rating cut by Moody’s to Aa3 from Aa2, with a negative outlook, after Swiss financial watchdog FINMA highlighted lacking corporate governance at one of Switzerland’s largest lenders in connection with transactions involving former chief executive Pierin Vincenz.

* Hochdorf said it had sold a milk plant in Lithuania to investors after purchasing a majority stake in a second milk processing plant in Germany.

* Nestle’s partner Starbucks said in a statement that it continues to make progress toward closure of the global coffee alliance with the Swiss company.