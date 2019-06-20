Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,987 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Lafarge Africa signed an agreement with Caricement to divest its entire holding in South Africa for $317 million.

GURIT HOLDING

Appoints Philippe Wirth as chief financial officer and member of executive committee as of January 2020

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said notes worth $76,912,000 were tendered in a 7.125% 2036 bond buyback.

* Crealogix said its chief financial officer would leave the company at the end of the year.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding said it appointed Marco Feusi as new chief executive.

* Stadler Rail AG said it had won a tender for 55 FLIRT battery-powered multiple units for local transport in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

* Leclanche SA: commissions Comau to build automated manufacturing lines for lithium-ion battery modules for transport applications

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BARRY CALLEBAUT - Credit Suisse initiates with “outperform” rating

ZURICH INSURANCE - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” friom “neutral”

GEORG FISCHER AG: Credit Suisse cuts target price to CHF 1150 from 1220

ECONOMY

SWISS MAY TRADE BALANCE 3,410 MLN SFR VS 2,309 MLN SFR IN APRIL - CUSTOMS DATA

SWISS WATCH EXPORTS RISE 11.4% IN MAY Y/Y IN NOMINAL TERMS TO 2.038 BLN SFR - CUSTOMS DATA (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)