Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,577 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Switzerland’s two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, have more work to do on emergency planning to meet new too-big-to-fail rules by the end of 2019, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday.
* Swiss Re AG says $88.6610 reference price on senior exchangeable notes
* Molecular Partners Appoints Pamela A. Trail As Chief Scientific Officer
* BKW Receives Decommissioning Order For Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant
* Huegli Holding Says Delisting Of Bearer Shares Approved
* Implenia Receives Infrastructure Contract In Sweden
* The Swiss National Bank is due to release its monetary policy decision at 0730 GMT. All analysts in a Reuters poll expect the central bank to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy in place.
* Swiss trade surplus widened to 2.8 bln sfr in May.
