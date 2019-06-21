Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,960 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

A U.S. group that reviews the value of medicines issued a critical report on Novartis’s new multiple sclerosis drug Mayzent, calling its $88,561 list price “far out of line” compared with its benefits for patients.

French biotech company Valneva on Thursday said it had decided with GSK to end the Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) originally agreed between Novartis and Intercell.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: announced today publication of a review of Aemcolo in a clinical investigation that highlights its safety and effectiveness

* Panalpina said it had nominated Kurt K. Larsen as member and chairman of the board of directors.

* SGS said it had signed a partnership agreement with TDM Aerospace for certification and testing services in Morocco.

* Comet Group said Chairman Heinz Kundert had taken over as the company’s chief executive office on an interim basis as CEO Rene Lenggenhager decided to step down for personal reasons.

* Orior AG said Swiss pork was not affected by compensation purchases from China and so by price increases in Europe due to rising demand, adding that the impact of swine fever on the company was currently very low.

* Edisun Power Europe said it had increased its share capital to 17.794 million Swiss francs ($18.12 million) from 15.371 million Sfr.