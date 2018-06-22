Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8473 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

U.S. subsidiaries of foreign lenders including Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG passed U.S. stress tests

CREDIT SUISSE

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Credit Suisse Group AG of withholding up to $300 million of compensation from U.S.-based brokers when it closed their private banking unit in 2015.

Fitch Revises Credit Suisse Group’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms ‘A-‘

UBS

Fitch Affirms UBS Group at ‘A+’; Stable Outlook

LALIQUE

A final tranche of shares from Swiss luxury goods company Lalique Group’s capital increase have been placed at 40 Swiss francs each before trading on the SIX Swiss exchange starts on Monday, the company said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding AG: Sophie Kornowski-Bonnet, head of Roche partnering and member of enlarged corporate executive committee since 2012, has accepted a new opportunity and will be leaving company effective 31 july 2018; James Sabry, currently head of partnering for Genentech research and early development, has been appointed global head of partnering

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: UK’s MHRA renews early access to medicines scheme scientific opinion for Raxone (idebenone) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Dormakaba Holding AG: Riet Cadonau nominated for election as new chairman of board

* Wisekey International Holding AG: raised CHF 1 million of cash via private placement of 203,005 newly issued class B shares; subscription price of CHF 4.9260 per share

* HBM Healthcare Investments: As a result of the Aptinyx IPO, the net asset value per HBM share (NAV) increases by CHF 1.21 (+0.68%)

* Huber+Suhner AG: plans expansion investment and concentration of cable production in Pfaeffikon; investment in the low double-digit million range